BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares one aspect of LeBron James' game that he would like to have for himself

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is currently the No. 1 ranked player in high school basketball. The Utah star was featured on an episode of the Kevin O'Connor show on Friday.

In the podcast, AJ spoke a great deal about the NBA, discussing both current and former players. He was also asked what skill he would love to take from an NBA player if he could.

"I might as well take LeBron right, just might as well … just IQ. Like he can see the game before. I could see it before it happens but he could see it like three times as much as I have seeing it," Dybantsa responded. (4:19-4:33)

AJ was also asked if there were any players that he mirrors in terms of playing style.

"Yeah I think Tac was probably the most accurate one I've got but I like Kawai. I like Paul George, those like three but I take tits and bits from a lot of people, I watch a lot of films," he said (2:04-2:14).

AJ Dybantsa also mentioned that he's been watching Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA). He spoke about the specific aspects of the point guard's game that he's been learning and adapting into his game.

"I actually watch like defensive highlights cuz I will be watching like defensive highlights, and he's one of the people that I will be watching… cuz he guards one through four one through five, so he can switch on a lot of people can only guard like three positions he can guard basically all five," Dybantsa said (05:53 - 06:16).

6-foot-9 forward AJ Dybantsa is already projected to be the number one pick at the 2026 NBA draft, but first, he'll suit up for the BYU Cougars next season. He'll join Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton and 6-foot-9 center Chamberlain Burgess, both fellow 2025 BYU signees.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep to play in Weekend Salt Lake City Grind Session

No. 1 ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep will be welcoming other top-ranked players and schools to the Salt Lake City Grind session this weekend. The event is set to kick off on Friday with No. 2 ranked prospect Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep taking on The Patrick School in the Round of 16 stage of the tournament.

Utah Prep Plays the next day, taking on The Fort High School. In total, 16 high schools will be competing in the grind session, including DME Academy, Colorado Prep, West Oaks Academy, Dream City Christian, and Iowa United, among others.

Winning teams from the Round of 16 matchups will proceed to the quarter-finals, which will take place on Sunday. The semi-finals and final of the tournament are scheduled to take place in Lawrence, Kansas.

