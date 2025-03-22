AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) will join BYU after enrolling for the Cougars at the end of April. However, Dybantsa was keen after reading basketball analysts' reactions to the Cougars' March Madness run.

Ad

The official Instagram page of BYU Men's Basketball shared some pictures on Friday of the BYU players and coach Kevin Young along with the comments in quotes. Dybantsa reshared the post on his story:

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares his reaction as multiple analysts comment on the Cougars' March Madness run (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

Dybantsa captioned the story with three dancing emojis.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The No. 6 Cougars sealed an 80-71 victory against No. 11 VCU on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Two players from the Cougars starting five and one from the bench scored in double-digits.

Richie Saunders scored 16 points on 50.0% shooting, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes. Egor Denim finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 6-of-11 and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Ad

Fousseyni Traore, who came off the bench, was close to clinching a double-double as he scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists. He also shot 4-of-7 from the field and converted 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Here's what the analysts said about the Cougars' March Madness run:

"It feels like the beginning of something special for BYU," said CBS Sports' Adam Lefkoe.

"They won today because they were the tougher team. It was really impressive," CBS Sports' Seth Davis said. He also commended coach Kevin Young, "Kevin Young can coach, y'all."

Ad

Basketball analyst Sean Paul added, "That was a truly elite defense that BYU just made look pedestrian."

AJ Dybantsa's future coach Kevin Young talks about BYU's win

Kevin Young was happy about getting the win and moving to Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament despite a back-and-forth first half.

"Yeah, obviously just thrilled to get the win. This time of year, you hear it all the time, you want to survive and advance. We knew it was going to be a tough game, super well-coached team. I think they do a great job as a coaching staff over there. They made it tough on us. Proud of our guys."

Ad

The Cougars will now face No. 3 Wisconsin in Round 2 of the tournament at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday with AJ Dybantsa following his future team.

Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress will join Dybantsa on Young's team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback