No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa is set to play in the McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. As part of preparation for the game, the Utah prep star practiced with his teammates. However, he's also been having some fun off the court.

In a short highlight reel shared on his Instagram page on Monday, the BYU signee stepped behind the McDonald's counter, taking orders and attending to customers. As expected, the post sparked many reactions.

One of the reactions was from fellow Utah Prep teammate and BYU signee Xavion Staton, who responded to the post's caption.

"May I take your order?" Dybantsa wrote.

“Lemme get 2 McChickens,” Xavion Staton responded.

Fans also joined in on the fun, dropping their "orders" in the comments. Some even sprinkled in some clever basketball puns:

"A double double with 30 piece nugget!!! Wholelotta buckets," one fan said.

"40-pc mcnuggets pls thanks," another fan said.

"Big Mac 🍔🍟 and a big contract, well played," another said.

Some fans simply reacted in anticipation of the games on Tuesday, with some asking if Dybantsa was going to participate in the McDonald's All-American game dunk contest:

"WE READY FOR TUESDAY," one fan said.

"Will we see you at the dunk contest too 👀," another fan asked.

"Let's chat lol dunk contest time," another said.

BYU signee Xavion Staton shares 4-word reaction as future teammate AJ Dybantsa gets behind the McDonald's counter before the All-American game. (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

AJ Dybantsa will be playing alongside former NBA star Gilbert Arenas's son Alijah Arenas and other top-rated prospects, including Darryn Peterson, Koa Peat, Meleek Thomas and Mikel Brown Jr., on the West boys team. They will be going up against five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer and other top prospects on the East team.

Fans can watch the game live via ESPN.com or with the ESPN app. The boys game is scheduled to tip off a 9 p.m. ET, while the girls game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Five-Star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa in attendance as Cougars crash out of NCAA Tournament

AJ Dybantsa was in attendance for BYU's game against Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama won 113-88, sending the Cougars crashing out of the tournament.

The last time BYU made it this far in the tournament was in 2011, and it's gone past the Sweet 16 only three times, last reaching the Elite Eight in 1981.

Speaking on the goals for next year, Dybantsa said:

"The goal is obviously a national championship. This year, we are here (in the Sweet 16), so we want to get here at least. That is the goal. … We're building something special. Next year is going to be about taking that next step."

AJ Dybantsa will be joining BYU alongside fellow Utah prep teammate Xavion Staton and four-star prospect Chamberlin Burgess.

