AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect of the 2025 class, is widely known for his brilliant offensive skills, but his defensive abilities are just as impressive. His teammate Xavion Staton was quite impressed by the 6-foot-9 forward's defensive efforts.

Ad

Staton shared Dybantsa's highlight reel to his Instagram story on Friday and wrote:

“🔒🔒🔒.”

BYU signee Xavion Staton shares his reaction to teammate AJ Dybantsa's defensive prowess. (Image via Instagram@xavi__wavi)

The clip, originally shared by SLAM HS, showcased AJ Dybantsa's performances at the Atlanta Grind Session event. AJ was mic'd up at the event, so in the segment where he was on defense, he could be heard saying:

Ad

Trending

"We play that defense, bro. C'mon… Law and order."

Ad

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep played two games at the Grind session; the first against Prolific Prep, which ended in a narrow 88-86 loss, and then against Iowa, where they bounced back with a 69-61 victory. AJ won the Player of the Game honors against Iowa after scoring 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Utah Prep will be closing out the season with more Grind sessions at Jamaica, Washington, Dallas, and Utah. They will also be featured in the Chipotle nationals, which will be held on April 3.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa's teammate Xavion Staton admits the truth behind playing basketball

In a recent interview with Sportstar TV, BYU signee Xavion Staton opened up about his childhood health struggles, his basketball journey, college basketball, and more.

Staton admitted he never expected to make it this far in basketball and initially picked up the sport just to pay for college.

"Basically, from freshman year, I wasn't really into the sport, but after that, I was like, OK, maybe I might be able to make something out of this," Staton said. "And so originally it was just to get basketball to pay for college."

Ad

Ad

However, now he feels that there's a possibility of going pro, and he's starting to work towards it.

"I have started to a little bit, and it's wild, because I didn't really think of it much before, and so now that I'm really trying to put that on my radar; at the gym, talking with my trainers, it's very possible. So it's just a wild thought, but it's a great feeling."

Staton, who joined Utah Prep for the second half of his senior season, will be representing the BYU Cougars at college level. He will be joined by his current teammate and No. 1 ranked prospect, AJ Dybantsa, who has also signed up with BYU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback