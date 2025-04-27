"BYU all the way" "Be a Hoosier": Fans debate as top recruit Anthony Thompson narrows down his commitment to 15 schools

No. 26-ranked junior Anthony Thompson has trimmed his list of potential college destinations down to 15. The four-star forward announced on Friday via X, naming Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State, Auburn, BYU, Georgetown, Indiana, Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas and Xavier as his top 15 programs moving forward.

As expected, Thompson's announcement quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom were eager to see him choose their favorite team.

In reaction, some fans were campaigning in favor of BYU:

"BYU ALL THE WAY! Just ask AJ." One fan said.

"Choose BYU please." Another fan said.

BYU is where it's at my dude 🔥." Said another.

Fans debate as top recruit Anthony Thompson narrows down his commitment to 15 schools

Indiana Hoosiers fans were also making their pitch, hoping to sway Thompson their way:

"Be a Hoosier." One fan said.

"Hoosier." Another fan said.

Fans of other college programs were also active, campaigning for their respective preferred schools:

"Louisville is the move bruh." One fan said.

"Come to Provo 🙏." Another fan said.

"Come to Auburn please!" Another said.

Thompson just wrapped up his junior year at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. As a junior, he averaged 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Outside his high school team, he also featured in the Adidas 3SSB 16U Circuit, where he averaged 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Which College Program Has the Highest Chance of Landing Anthony Thompson

6-foot-7 forward Anthony Thompson still has a year of high school basketball to play, which means a lot can still change in his recruitment process. However, according to On3 predictions, Ohio State is currently in the lead with a 23.6% chance of securing his commitment. In second place is Indiana with a 20.7% chance.

Notably, the Kentucky Wildcats, a program Thompson has already visited, currently have a 7.7% chance. Speaking to On3's Jamie Shaw about the Wildcats, he said:

"It was good to go there and see it in person. This was my first trip there, so it was good to see how they played in-game and their play style live... I talk with the staff a lot. We call or text often. Coach (Mark) Pope is a great person and coach. He's very positive and there for his players. He is a player's coach, and always there to help out."

Anthony Thompson's recruitment is still in its early stages, and he'll likely take more visits before deciding. Ultimately, the choice of where he'll play at the college level is entirely his alone.

