Cal commit Aliyahna “Puff” Morris gets fans buzzing as she sweeps CO-MVP honors for the Girls Ballislife All American Game

Five-star Cal commit Aliyahna “Puff” Morris was one of the few basketball stars that participated in the Ballislife All American Game over the weekend. In the event that took place in Long Beach, California, Morris was named the co-MVP. A highlight of her performance was posted on Instagram by Ballislife on Sunday, and it earned her plenty of praise from fans.
Commenting on the post, Nyghoops wrote:
“What a way to wrap up a great high school career.”
Morris’ high school career saw her feature for Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. In an impressive senior season, she led the Eagles to their third straight Open Division Championship. The team went 28-5, including victories against four nationally ranked teams.
In one such game against Mater Dei, Morris led the Eagles in scoring with 32 points.
In another comment, Hoopdreams1000 wrote:
“Cal Bear right there.”
Aliyahna “Puff” Morris announced her commitment to the Cal Golden Bears in October 2024. She made the announcement on national TV following a game for the Eagles where she scored 32 points. She said,
“For the next four years, I’ll be attending the University of California Berkeley. Go Bears!”
Morris had offers from top programs including Duke, USC, Illinois, Michigan, Havard, and Yale.
Another comment on her Ballislife All-American performance read:
“Definitely can play. Defense was letting her eat tho.”
A top-10 point guard, per the On3 Industry Ranking, Morris averaged 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game as a senior.
She’s McDonald's All-American, also earning a MaxPreps All-American first team honor. She was a part of the West Team that won the McDonald's All-American Girls Game 104-82 against the East. She contributed 10 points to the tally.
What next for Aliyahna “Puff” Morris after high school?
With her high school career behind her, Aliyahna “Puff” Morris can now focus on her future with the Cal Golden Bears. Out of her varied options, she felt convinced the most about Cal, stating that it's the best for her. She said in an interview with On3:
“It felt really good when I went down for the visit. Out of all my options, I think it fit me the best. I got to experience the Ivy League and then the Power 5 schools. I think Cal is best for me.”
Morris is the No. 3 prospect out of California in this cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.