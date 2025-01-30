Cal commit Jovani Ruff breaks Long Beach Poly record as he scores 51 points in three quarters

Long Beach Poly is one of the most historic basketball schools in the US, and three-star shooting guard Jovani Ruff just set the school's single-game scoring record (51 points). This happened on Wednesday when the Jack Rabbits defeated Compton in a one-sided 112-54 victory.

This is also Long Beach Poly's first 50-point season, despite producing a state-record nine NBA players. The school began playing basketball in the 1900s and has won 65 league titles and 20 CIF-SS championships, but Ruff remains the only player to do so. What makes this even more impressive is that he did it in just three quarters.

The three-star prospect, who has signed with Cal, spoke with reporters after the game regarding his record-breaking performance.

“This is my last regular season game here at Poly, and I’m just thankful for my teammates and my coach, I wanted to put on a show for them,” Ruff said. “I heard it was 50 and I said ok, chill."

Ruff was subbed out with just three minutes left in the third quarter. He could have scored more and extended that scoring record even further.

When he broke the school's scoring record, the school's announcer revealed it, to the cheers of the crowd.

Jovani Ruff's coach and mother talk about his record-breaking performance

Jovani Ruff's coach, Shelton Diggs, praised him after the game and talked about him being one of the school's greats.

“He always has 28, 29, he never does this,” the coach said. “He’s just a great, unselfish superstar. It’s good for him to have a night like he did tonight, he deserves this. His teammates were looking for him, they want that record for him, it’s great. His teammates, they’re all close friends, so of course they want him to make history.”

His mom, Tiana Ruff, also chimed in after his historic game.

“It’s extra special for me because I went here,” she said. “I’m so proud of him. I just love watching my son play–that’s the best feeling. Breaking records on top of that, it’s icing on the cake for me, it really is.”

With the win, the Jack Rabbits extended their winning streak to 10 games, which included a win against five-star McDonald's All-American, Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors earlier this month.

The Jack Rabbits will take on Jordan High School on Friday.

