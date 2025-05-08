Bryce Cofield's Sierra Canyon teammate, Jayden Alexander, announced his commitment to Long Beach State on Instagram on Wednesday. Cofield, Class of 2026 recruit Dezhon Hall, the Combs twins and more shared their reactions in the post's comments section.

Cal State commit Bryce Cofield & Justin Pippen react as Jayden Alexander commits to Long Beach State (Image: IG/justjayden)

"Beyond proud brother," Cofield commented.

Justin Pippen added,

"Oh yeah."

Hall commented

"Prada u fam. Congrats bruddaaaaa."

"OMGGGGGGGG," Sierra Canyon cheerleaders, the Combs twins added.

Last season, Alexander averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 16.7% from the field and 25.0% from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard, who played his senior year at Sierra Canyon, penned an emotional message after leaving the school. He posted some pictures from his time at the Trailblazers on Instagram on March 19.

"Playing for @sierracanyonboysbasketball over the years has been an incredible journey filled with growth, challenges and unforgettable memories," Alexander wrote. "I’m beyond grateful for every coach who has guided me along the way, pushing me to become the best version of myself both on and off the court.

"Their belief in me and constant support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Leaving Sierra Canyon with my name on the wall is an honor."

Bryce Cofield helps Sierra Canyon win the state championship

In his final year with the Trailblazers, Bryce Cofield led Sierra Canyon to a 27-7 record and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where Notre Dame defeated them.

They also lifted the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after defeating Centennial, Santa Barbara, JSerra Catholic, Redondo Union and securing a 58-53 win over Lincoln on March 14.

