California high school basketball coach creates history with fourth straight CIF Southern Section title

Oak Park girls basketball coach Will Burr made history in California high school basketball, winning his fourth straight CIF Southern Section title. While that in itself is an incredible feat, it's not the highlight of Burr’s trailblazing victory with Oak Park girls basketball.

The real mind-blowing feat is that Burr won his four straight titles with two different programs. The feat is unprecedented in the annals of California high school basketball.

Burr led the Eagles to a 68-57 victory over North Torrance on Friday to claim the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball championship. He became one of a handful of coaches to claim four or more CIF titles consecutively in California high school basketball. The celebrated coach started with a Division 1 title with Viewpoint in 2022.

Following that, Burr moved to Oak Park, leading the program to three straight titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Notably, the Eagles’ championship victories are dynamic, as they achieved each win in a different division, moving to a higher division with each win. They started out at Division 5A in 2023 before winning Division 3AA and 2AA in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Burr’s arrival at Oak Park transformed the team from a 1-22 season in 2022 to a 73-29 victory over St. Monica Prep to win Division 5A in 2023. The Eagles went on to defeat Cerritos 71-41 to win Division 3AA in 2024.

The Eagles were led by sophomore Maya Deshautelle with 30 points and 11 rebounds, overcoming Delaney White’s foul troubles. White also finished the game with 10 points and six steals, while freshman Ava Rogerson made an impact with 11 points. The Eagles’ victory over North Torrance made them the first girls' basketball team to complete a CIF Southern Section three-peat in Ventura County.

The last girls' basketball team in the CIF Southern Section to win a three-peat was Los Angeles-Winward, winning three straight championships from 2013 to 2015.

Other California high school basketball coaches to win four straight titles

Kevin Kiernan is the all-time winningest girls' coach in California high school basketball. He has won four straight titles at two different schools. He won four straight titles at Troy from 2003 to 2006 before repeating the feat at Mater Dei from 2009 to 2014.

Other coaches to have achieved this milestone are Lou Cvjanovich of Santa Clara and Gary McKnight of Mater Dei, who won six straight CIF titles. Eleanor Dykstra of Valley Christian/Cerritos won five straight titles.

