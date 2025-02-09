The San Valley High School mourns the loss of its beloved coach, Hans De Lennoy, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 72 on Wednesday, February 6, as per The Mercury News. After battling cancer for nearly seven years, the coaching legend breathed his last in his San Ramon home.

The San Valley community grieves the loss and recognizes the significant impact of Coach Lennoy, popularly known as the "Pied Piper" of Bay Area, who had mentored two generations of students and players in his coaching career.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Coach Hans De Lannoy, a beloved coach, mentor, and staff member who made an immeasurable impact on our students, athletes, and school community,” SRVUSD Superintendent CJ Cammack said.

SRV head coach Brian Botten, one of Lennoy's former students and an assistant coach under him, expressed his grief over his unexpected death:

“I’ve known him since 1990-91,” SRV coach Brian Botten said. “I was a student here, and he was my first teacher. And the very first day, the impact that he put on me is what every other person that’s had a part of getting to know him can share. He just had a connection and a way to make you feel comfortable, make you feel like you’re part of something.”

Hans De Lennoy came up with the mantra "Home of Champions", which is etched inside the walls of the Bay Area's SRV gymnasium.

The Pied Piper of Bay Area: Celebrated coach Hans De Lennoy's legacy

Coach Hans De Lennoy began his coaching career at his alma mater, Cubberly High School in 1972. He coached players at Cubberly High School (1972-1979), Gun High School (1980-1981), San Ramon Valley High School (1982-1987-, 2001-2025), and California High School (1991-1998), in a career spanning four decades.

In 1983, he led the SRV Wolves to their first ever-play-off experience, which earned him the title of the Contra Costa Times Coach of the Year. In 2002, he was honored with the Mr. San Ramon title and was a two-time Mason McDuffle Outstanding Teacher awardee.

Aside from his coaching career, he had been an active member of societal causes. He had directed over 35 fundraisers and was a keynote speaker at over 50 rally speeches.

He is survived by his siblings Monique and Marcel, along with the beloved Bay Area's sports community.

