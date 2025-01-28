"Cam Boozer should be #1" "Kiyan gotta be higher": Hoops fans disagree with latest Class of 2025 high school basketball rankings by ESPN

ESPN has one of the most respected rankings in high school basketball, and they have updated their ESPN 100 rankings on Monday. As many expected, AJ Dybantsa retained his spot at No. 1, while previous No. 2 rank Cameron Boozer was demoted to No. 3, with Darryn Peterson going up one spot to No. 2.

Trending

As one would expect, this set off a lot of comments, with fans disagreeing with the new top 100 rankings for the Class of 2025. Many questioned why their favorite players were not ranked any higher, while others questioned why some players, such as Eli Ellis, were snubbed.

"Cam Boozer should be #1 after that performance at the Hoop Hall classic against Perry always plays his best in the big games," one commenter pointed out.

"Jermaine O’ Neal Jr & Alijah should be Top 10 and @abijahfranklin needs to be on this list Top 25 😴 😴," said another person.

"Crazy how @eliellis isn’t on this list but @tee.bartlett is no diss to nobody but Js 💯," another person added.

Meanwhile, others were questioning the list while others were saying that the lists from the other big ranking websites, such as 247Sports, were far better.

"Kiyan gotta be higher," stated one fan.

"Acuff & Mikel Brown switch spots and I think this is a good list. Brown is the #1 PG in highschool," one person said.

"247 Rankings >>> ESPN Rankings," another person pointed out.

Fans react to the new ESPN 100 Rankings (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

ESPN still has Nate Ament at No. 4 and has ranked Darius Acuff Jr. at No. 5. Meanwhile, rounding out the Top 10 are Chris Cenac Jr., Caleb Wilson, Mikel Brown Jr., Koa Peat, and Meleek Thomas respectively, with all five being considered five-stars.

Some big names also included in the updated ESPN 100 rankings

While the Top 10 are considered some of the best, the new rankings still feature a lot of big names, including No. 3 ranked Cameron's twin brother, Cayden Boozer at No. 16, as well as newly-reclassified Alijah Arenas at No. 12. He was previously part of the Class of 2026 where he was ranked No. 4 overall.

At No. 32 is Kiyan Anthony who missed a lot of games after his season opener injury back in late November, while SMU-signed center Jaden Toombs is at No. 37. Meanwhile, Utah Prep stars Xavion Staton and JJ Mandaquit are at 35 and 44 respectively. Rounding out the Top 100 is Jermaine O'Neal Jr. at No. 100.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback