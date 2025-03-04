"Cam needs to give more credit to others": Duke coach John Scheyer jokes about Cameron Boozer on The Brotherhood podcast

On Thursday's episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, Cayden and Cameron Boozer discussed their decision to commit to Duke, their choice to play together and the challenges and adjustments coming up as they prepare for college football.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer made a brief appearance on the podcast.

While answering a series of fan questions, Scheyer walked, shook hands with them and joked around a little. In their brief interaction, the brothers talked about the coach's shades and mentioned that Cameron gave him a hard time about it.

Scheyer, amused by the mention, responded with a playful jab at Cameron:

"Cam needs to give more credit to others," Scheyer said. "That's something we're going to work on with him." (25:55)

To which Cameron replied,

"Not about shades."

When asked about the challenges and adjustments coming up as they move on to Duke, Cameron said:

"I think probably one of the bigger challenges, well, I don't know yet, but what I'm thinking in the future is going to be playing against, um, like elite size, like seven footers. At the high school level, you don't really see that very much. (24:13)

"I think also about the physicality. So I say those two things will probably be the biggest adjustment."

Answering the question, Cayden said:

"I think for me, it's just going to be making my own schedule. In high school, your schedule's basically planned for you. ...

"From what I've been told by people in college, you just have so much time on your hands that you have to be able to manage your time. That's going to be something that's going to be really important for me next year."

NCAA analyst Jonathan Givony on Cameron Boozer's future college career

NCAA analyst Jonathan Givony made some bold claims and predictions about five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer in a video shared on Instagram.

Givony predicted Cameron would be the top-performing high school prospect in college basketball next season despite being ranked third in the country.

Cameron Boozer will join the Duke Blue Devils alongside his brother Cayden next season. 6-foot-5 forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard Westlake star Nikolas Khamenia are the other high school prospects who will be joining Duke next season.

