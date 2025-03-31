Cameron Boozer, the Duke signee and the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025, was seen at the scrimmage for the McDonald's All-American Game. He was there along with his brother, Cayden Boozer, and the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit, Nate Ament.

Famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT took to Instagram to share highlights of the East team scrimmage on Sunday. The Boozer twins, Nate Ament, Trey McKenney and more were seen practicing:

Nate Ament also stated that he would announce his decision on Tuesday. With his final list including Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville, the hoops fans joined the comments section to post their reactions after seeing them play together:

Cameron Boozer and Nate Ament hooping at the McDonald's All-American scrimmage has fans excited

"Future duke teammates," a fan commented.

Another fan added, "if he actually joins Duke, who's stopping them? name me one team who'd have the answer for a team that's got Cayden, cam, nate and Cooper flagg??? if it's just about securing the bag, go to Louisville bro. gotta wait another day for the decision."

"Gone be good fit at Duke," commented a fan.

This fan also wanted Ament at Duke, "@ament_nate DUKE !!!! You and Cam automatic final 4 again 😂."

More fans joined the comments section:

"the teams were gonna be unfair at some point ofc but would've loved to see dybantsa and peterson in separate and the boozers in separate teams. oh and i don't think ament's gonna join Duke man, that'll be a super team," this fan wanted some changes in the East and West teams.

Another fan added, "Watch these kids grow up & all I got to say it’s a wrap for the NBA 🤷🏽‍♂️👁️🦇."

"That court seeing some good games this weekend," commented a fan.

Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and and others to represent the West team at McDonald's All-American

Just one day is left for one of the most prestigious high school basketball tournaments. The girls' game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and the boys' game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET.

Cameron Boozer will be joined by some top prospects, including UConn signee Braylon Mullins, Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno, Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson and Arkansas signee Darius Acuff, among others.

However, they will face tough competition from the West side, which features AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. The duo will also be accompanied by USC commit Alijah Arenas, Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas, Arizona commit Koa Peat and more.

Which team will win the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game?

