Cameron Boozer, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will follow in his footsteps, along with his twin brother Cayden Boozer, signing with the Duke Blue Devils after a stellar high school basketball campaign at the Columbus Explorers.

Ad

Cameron, a 6-foot-9 power forward, shared a carousel of images on Instagram featuring pictures from his graduation, vacation and a picture with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, among others, on Tuesday.

"Summer vibes 🏄‍♂️🕺," Cameron captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

His father and future Duke teammate Nikolas Khamenia shared their reactions.

Cameron Boozer's dad, Carlos Boozer, shares 2 word reaction as Duke signee shares "summer vibes" snaps (Image via Instagram @cameronboozer)

"Summa Flow," commented Carlos Boozer.

Ad

Nikolas Khamenia added: "Ur him fr."

The carousel also included a picture from last week, when the Boozer boys, including the Boozer twins brothers and their father, went out to play golf. The former Chicago Bulls player shared an image on Instagram story as Cayden, Carmani and Cameron Boozer set up to take a shot.

Carlos Boozer shares a picture as his sons try their hand at golf (Image: Instagram via @mrcbooz)

"Practice Makes Perfect," Carlos Boozer captioned his story with a golf flag emoji.

Ad

In their final season at the Columbus Explorers, the Boozer twins led their team to a 30-3 record and the FHSSA Basketball state title for the fourth consecutive year and also won the Chipotle Nationals.

In four seasons, Cameron Boozer played 123 games and averaged a double doudble, with 21.1 points, 3.5 assists, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, who's known for his passing prowess, scored 14.5 ppg, grabbed 4.1 rpg, dished out 6.1 apg, stole the ball 1.7 times and had 0.3 bpg in 120 contests.

Ad

Cameron Boozer's Duke ranks first in On3's Industry Comparison Commits

The Duke Blue Devils and coach Jon Scheyer dethroned the Arizona Wildcats after receiving commitments from two more players last month and claiming the first spot in On3's Industry Comparison Commits.

The Boozer twins became their first two signings before Nikolas Khamenia did so on Nov. 20. After that, they received a commitment from Italian hooper Dame Sarr, who played for FC Barcelona on May 22.

Their latest recruit is a four-star power forward, Sebastian Wilkins, from Brewster Academy, who committed on May 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More