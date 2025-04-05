Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer took a moment to reflect on the recently concluded McDonald's All-American Games, which took place on Tuesday. On Friday, he shared a carousel post featuring five pictures and two videos, capturing various moments from the event.

The post included shots of him in action on the court, along with other highlights. He captioned it:

"Great vibes in Brooklyn."

In reaction to the post, Cameron's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, dropped four different comments.

"So pro of you 🔥"

"Such an aesthetic dumppp 👏👏👏."

"Wowww😍😍😍😍."

"My caption ideas were better🥱."

Cameron's father, Carlos Boozer, and brother, Cayden Boozer, also commented on the post:

"Great Vibezzzzz." Carlos said he said

"Good for you man 🔥." Cayden said.

Some fellow high school hoopers, including five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas and fellow Duke signee Nikolsa Khamenia, also dropped comments on the post:

"Chillin on a Yatch," Nikolas wrote.

“🤞🏾,” Meleek added.

Cameron Boozer's GF, father Carlos Boozer, and brother Cayden react as he shares moments from his McDonald's All-American game. (Image via Instagram @cameronboozer)

Cameron Boozer played alongside his brother Cayden on the Boys East team at the McDonald's All-American game. He ended the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds and was named MVP alongside five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson. The East team, however, lost by 105-62.

Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer leads Columbus to a victory over Brewster Academy in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, was once again in his element on Friday, scoring a game-high 15 points alongside 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead Columbus to a narrow 47-45 victory against Brewster Academy.

The game was indeed a ding-dong battle between both sides as they were tied four times and changed lead four times throughout the game. The game was decided by a buzzer-beating two-pointer from Cameron's brother, Cayden Boozer.

Cayden ended the game with nine points, nine assists, and two rebounds. Five-star juniors Caleb Gaskins and Cello Jackson also contributed nine points each to the victory.

On the other end of the court, 6-foot-8 power forward Sebastian Wilkins led Brewster Academy with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The La Salle Explorers will now go on to face Dynamic Prep in the championship game on Saturday. Dynamic Prep defeated Darryn Peterson and the Prolific Prep Crew by 83-64 in their semifinal game.

