Duke signee Cameron Boozer had his jersey retired by his high school, the Columbus Explorers, along with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer. The Boozer twins, sons of two-time NBA All-Star, Carlos Boozer, were an essential part of the Explorers' road to winning their fourth straight 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

The famous basketball page, SLAM High School, took to Instagram to share the news and some highlights of the Boozer twins after their 68-34 Championship win against Windermere. Cameron Boozer's GF, Yva Lauren Cao reshared the post on her IG story with a one-word reaction:

"Proudddd."

Cameron Boozer's GF Lauren drops 1-word after Carlos Boozer's twin sons' jersey gets set for retirement (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

Cameron Boozer played 118 matches for the Explorers in four seasons and averaged a double-double in his high school career with 21.2 points, 3.5 assists, 11.4 rebounds1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Furthermore, the 6-foot-9 power forward averaged a double-double and showed consistent improvement in his stats every year.

In his freshman year in 2021-22, Boozer played 31 matches and averaged 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, four assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. His sophomore year saw him average 21.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.3 spg and two blocks per contest in 29 games.

He averaged 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game in 30 contests in his junior year. Furthermore, his final year, saw him score 22.6 ppg, grab 12.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.0 spg and 1.3 bpg.

On the other hand, his brother, Cayden Boozer has played 115 games for the team. The 6-foot-6 guard is known for his passing and averaged 14.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game across his high school career.

Cameron Boozer celebrates 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament win

The projected No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram. The images featured Boozer holding the trophy while giving an interview, a few pictures from the game, teammates and a picture with his GF.

"Jesus Saves; 3/16; John 3:16 #legendarychest #4peat #dynasty," he captioned the post.

Cao reshared the picture on her IG story with three red heart emojis:

Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares her reaction to his photo with her. (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson at the Blue Devils next season.

