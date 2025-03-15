Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren Cao named to prestigious Miami cheerleading first-Team All-Dade 

Five-star Duke commit Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, has been named to the prestigious Miami Herald cheerleading First-Team All-Dade. The Miami Herald cheerleading First-Team All-Dade honours the top cheerleaders in Miami-Dade County. Yva, alongside fellow cheerleaders Gaby Gonzalez, Cassie Esquivel and Caro Lopez, made the team.

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, is a cheerleader for Lourdes cheerleading and the cheerleading team for the Our Ladies of Lourdes Academy. The cheerleading team's head coach, Vikki McKeon, was also named the Miami Herald cheerleading coach of the year.

Yva was also named to the Miami Herald First Team All-County in February alongside Angelica Santeliz, Camila Rodriguez and Sam Torrents. She has served as a cheerleading captain for two years and has been featured at the FHSAA state championship as a Tumbler, Main Base and flyer.

Yva and the Lourdes cheerleading team also competed in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, which took place between Feb. 7-10. The event included a total of 1,286 cheerleading teams, divided into 1016 varsity, 104 junior high, 108 junior varsity and 56 REC teams.

Lourdes cheerleading team finished sixth in the nation in the Large Varsity Division II Game and landed top 20 out of 100 teams in the Small Varsity Division II traditional routine.

Five-Star Duke Signee Cameron Boozer Named Florida MaxPreps High School Player of the Year

Five-star Duke commit Cameron Boozer has had quite a legendary high school basketball career and is closing it out with another stellar basketball season. His incredible performances this season have definitely not gone unnoticed, as he was named the 2024/2025 Florida MaxPreps High School Basketball Player of the Year.

This is an annual award that honours the best high school basketball performer in each state. Cameron has won the award in each of the last two seasons. His recent win makes it the third in a row.

In terms of achievement, Cameron led the Columbus Explorers to victory at the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, their fourth consecutive title. He finished the season with an average of 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game, leading the Explorers to a 27-3 record.

