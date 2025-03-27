Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren congratulates Duke commit as he wins the Gatorade National Player of the Year honor 

Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and the Duke signee, earned the prestigious 2025 Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year. This marks the second time the power forward has won the award.

Ad

He took to Instagram to share the news in a collaborated post with the official page of Gatorade:

Ad

Trending

"He’s a walking highlight 🏀 Congrats to @cameronboozer, your 2025 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year." the post was captioned.

The carousel of images also featured the 2016 NBA Champ Kevin Love.

Cameron Boozer's GF, Yva Lauren Cao, has supported the 6-foot-9 power forward through his achievements. Cao reshared the post on her IG story to congratulate Boozer:

Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren congratulates the Duke commit as he wins the Gatorade National Player of the Year honor (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

"Helloooo So proud of you," Cao captioned the story with a heart eyes emoji.

Ad

Furthermore, the post received plenty of reactions in the comments section from his family and friends:

His brother Cayden Boozer added three comments, including a lighthearted reaction: "Got snubbed again," "Pro stuff," and "2x."

NBA legend and his father, Carlos Boozer, commented, "So Proud of You," with three clapping emojis.

"Congratulations baby!!!" commented Cameron Boozer's mother.

His girlfriend also added a comment, "LETS GOOOOO," with two red heart emojis.

Ad

Future Duke teammates, Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia also commented, "this so pro," and "PROOO," respectively.

Family and teammates react to Boozer winning the Gatorade Player of the Year

Boozer is coming off an exceptional season for the Explorers. He led them to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament for the fourth consecutive time and played 28 matches this season.

Ad

He averaged a double-double, scoring 22.6 points, grabbing 12.0 rebounds, dishing out 3.2 assists, stealing the ball twice, and having 1.3 blocks per game.

Cameron Boozer's GF posts her reaction to the Boozer twins getting their jersey retired at Columbus High School

The Boozer twins finished their senior year in an exciting manner. Winning the State Championship and concluding the season with a 27-3 overall record. Both Cameron and Cayden Boozer saw their jerseys retire after the 68-34 championship win against Windermere.

Ad

The post was published by the famous basketball page SLAM High School and was reshared by Yva Lauren Cao on her IG story:

Yva Lauren Cao posts her reaction to the Boozer twins getting their jersey retired at Columbus High School (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

"Proudddd," she captioned her story.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia at Jon Scheyer's side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback