Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, was part of an Instagram carousel posted by the Duke signee on Monday. The nine-tile carousel featured images of the 6-foot-9 power forward from the basketball court, holding the 2025 FHSAA boys basketball state tournament, with his brother, Cayden Boozer, other teammates and his girlfriend.

Boozer's girlfriend reshared the post on her Instagram story.

Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares her reaction to his photo with her. (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

Cao added three red hearts to the story.

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend was at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in February and shared some snaps on her IG story.

The pictures featured Cao sitting on the shoulder of a team member in a field. She tagged the location of the images from the ESPN Wide World of Sports for the Cheerleading Championship.

Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend Yva Lauren shares snaps from UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship (Image: IG/yvacao)

"Nattys ☺️," Cao wrote in the caption of the story.

According to the event's IG page, the championship featured 27,082 athletes, 4,520 coaches, 1,286 teams, 1,016 varsity, 104 junior high, 108 junior varsity and 56 REC teams.

There were 1,823 first performances, 500 second performances, 13 third performances and 76 + 21 WSCC Divisions/Champions, represented by 34 states.

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend reshared a post by Varsity Spirit Fashion, a brand featuring cheer, dance and band fashion and footwear. The carousel included teams from Pikeville High, Mater Dei, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, Santa Margarita, Rhea County, Spain Park High School, DeSoto Central High School and Niceville.

Cao was named Miami Herald cheerleading first-team All-Dade alongside cheerleaders Gaby Gonzalez, Cassie Esquivel and Caro Lopez on Friday.

The Instagram page of Our Lady of Lourdes Academy Cheerleading congratulated the trio.

Cameron Boozer's GF pictured at Duke Blue Devils game

Yva Lauren Cao shared a picture of the couple as they watched the Blue Devils seal an 87-70 win over North Carolina on Feb. 1. The Instagram picture was reshared by Cameron Boozer.

Cameron Boozer and girlfriend at the Duke Blue Devils game against North Carolina

She was also pictured with the Duke signee while he signed his letter of intent with the Blue Devils on Nov. 14.

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

Image: Yva Lauren Cao IG

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson next season.

