Cameron Boozer, the Duke signee and No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025 was with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, during Duke's 87-70 win against North Carolina on Feb. 1. A week later, it's Cao's turn for the spotlight, as she shared some pictures from the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship on Saturday.

The location of the images was tagged as the ESPN Wide World of Sports for the Cheerleading Championship:

Cameron Boozer’s GF Yva Lauren shares snaps from UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship (Image: IG/yvacao)

"Nattys ☺️," Cao wrote in the caption of the story.

According to the event's IG page, the championship will feature 27,082 athletes, 4,520 coaches, 1,286 teams, 1,016 varsity, 104 junior high, 108 junior varsity and 56 REC teams.

Furthermore, there will be 1,823 first performances, 500 second performances, 13 third performances and 76 + 21 WSCC Divisions/Champions, represented by 34 states across the nation.

In terms of their relationship, Cao posted the first picture of the couple together in August.

"One of those weekends you miss before you even leave🔑🫧🩵🍓," she captioned the picture.

Furthermore, Cao also shared a picture of the couple when Cameron Boozer was signing his letter of intent for the Blue Devils:

Image: Yva Lauren Cao IG

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," the story was captioned, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

The Boozer twins followed in their father and 2x NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's footsteps after signing for the Blue Devils on Nov. 10.

Cameron Boozer said about his decision to pick Duke over Miami:

“There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer,” Boozer said. “But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us.”

Carlos Boozer shares his thoughts on Cayden and Cameron Boozer's college choice

Cayden and Cameron Boozer had plenty of offers from top colleges, including Miami, Florida, Kentucky and Florida State, among others. However, the Boozer twins are heading into their father's alma mater, the former NBA All-Star talked to ESPN in October about their decision:

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," said Carlos Boozer. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

The twins were also selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game on Apr. 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

They will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia from the 2025 Class at Jon Scheyer's side next season.

