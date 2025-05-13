Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer's mom, CeCe Boozer, joined in celebration as her son's girlfriend, Yva Lauren, officially signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

CeCe Boozer shared a picture from the signing event on her Instagram story on Tuesday, expressing her congratulations in a simple five-word caption.

"So proud of you @ycao," She wrote.

Cameron Boozer's mom, CeCe Boozer, shares a 5-word reaction as his GF, Yva Lauren, officially signs with the Miami Hurricanes. (Image via Instagram @3amigosmom)

Yva Lauren was a member of the cheerleading team at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, Florida. She first announced her commitment to the Hurricanes on March 28, and now, with her official signing, she's sealed the deal. She will be heading to the University of Miami, where she'll also be a cheerleader.

Yva Lauren's mom, Amy Cao, who is a cheerleading coach, was present at the signing event. She also shared a congratulatory message for Lauren on her Instagram page.

"So proud of my Yva-officially a University of Miami Cheerleader!" She wrote. "It's been such a joy to watch you grow into the strong, talented young woman that you are today. The U is lucky to have you! Love you more than you will ever know. 💚🧡 "

With this announcement, it is now confirmed that Yva Lauren wouldn't be joining Cameron Boozer at Duke. Interestingly, the Miami Hurricanes were one of Cameron's final two options before he and his brother Cayden opted for Duke.

Five-star Duke Signee Cameron Boozer attended senior prom with girlfriend Yva Lauren.

Prom is a special event that marks the end of a graduating student's high school journey. As expected, five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer chose to spend the occasion with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren, by his side.

Yva shared a series of prom photos on her Instagram page, including a picture of her standing side by side with Cameron, with the two smiling warmly at each other. They definitely had a good time, as Yva captioned the post saying:

"Our last prom was golden💛"

Yva and Cameron have always shared a glimpse into their relationship on social media. YVa, especially, has been very vocal in her support for Cameron throughout his high school basketball journey.

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More