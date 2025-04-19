Cameron Boozer shares how he takes the 'Boozer twins' tag from the media as a "strong and powerful thing" to share with brother Cayden

Cameron Boozer doesn't have any qualms about the 'Boozer twins' nickname bestowed on him and his brother, Cayden. With the 'Boozer Twins' or the 'Boozer Brothers' nickname widely popular in basketball media, Cameron and Cayden explained why the collective identity doesn't bother them as individuals.

Ad

In an interview with CBS Sports ahead of the Jordan Brand Classic, the brothers addressed how they feel personally being tagged the “Boozer Twins”. Cameron said (2:07),

“I kind of enjoy the fact that we are the Boozer Brothers, the Boozer Twins, because I think us being family is such a strong and powerful thing. And we have an amazing backstory. So, as much as I am an individual, I'm super proud of the Boozer name and the people that we've become. And I think everyone who knows us knows that we're individuals.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

When Cayden was asked if he shares his brother's views, he responded,

“Yeah, definitely. Obviously we're both individuals. But at the end of the day, we're still twins and we're playing on the same team. So, obviously we're going to be put together.”

The 17-year-old also pointed out that many brothers are at odds with each other in their age. So their collective nickname actually points to the strength they have as a family unit.

Ad

Cayden and Cameron Boozer are sons of two-time NBA All-Star, Carlos Boozer. The brothers are following in their father's footsteps, having signed with Duke to kickstart their college careers.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Cameron is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He's also the highest-ranked power forward in the class. Cayden, on the other hand, stands at 6-foot-5 and is the No. 21 prospect overall in the 2025 class. The Columbus (Miami, FL) point guard is ranked No. 4 in his position nationally.

Ad

Cayden and Cameron Boozer repeat their father's achievement at the Nike Hoop Summit

The twins achieved one of the feats previously attained by their father, representing the US at the Nike Hoop Summit earlier in April. The American team went against a team of select international stars. In a tense game that ended 124-114 in overtime in favor of Team USA, Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden showed up to work.

Ad

Cameron scored 22 points along with 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes. Cayden, on the other hand, played for 13 minutes and scored four points and assisted twice.

After winning four straight state titles with Columbus, Cameron won his second Gatorade National Player of the Year Award. With undeniable talent and a rich basketball heritage to back it, the Boozer twins are expected to take college basketball by storm next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More