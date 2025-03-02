“Can I take him with me?”: Arkansas head coach John Calipari shares a lighthearted moment with Meleek Thomas; praises his transformation 

It looks like Arkansas coach John Calipari cannot wait for Meleek Thomas to join his team. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard signed for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11, becoming their second signee of the year. Calipari visited Thomas before Game two of the Pokemon Playoffs, when the City Reapers went against The Fear of God Athletics.

Before the match, the Arkansas coach was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with Meleek Thomas as they talked about his development. The official page of Overtime Elite took to Instagram to post the video:

"Nobody been working harder than Leek 💪 @meleek.thomas @coachcalark," the post was captioned.

"You got calves, you didn't have calves like that," Calipari teased. "Getting himself ready, I'm just telling you, he didn't have chest. There was no chest, he was this way. Can I take him with me? I need another guy for tomorrow. He'll be on national television; that would be great for OTE," said Calipari.

"Everything is development, for sure. I am taking it very seriously," said Meleek Thomas when Calipari talked about the development of his body.

Meleek Thomas led his team to a 77-65 win on Wednesday, scoring 22 points on 33.3% shooting, including 25.0% from beyond the arc. He also dished out two assists, grabbed nine boards and stole the ball twice in 36 minutes.

The City Reapers got some assistance from the performances of Amari Evans and Micah Tucker, who scored in double digits. Evans finished the game with 13 points, two assists, eight rebounds and one block.

On the other hand, Tucker contributed with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot an impressive 75.0% from the field and converted 80% of his shots from the charity strike.

City Reapers HC Doug Martin's mid-game message to Meleek Thomas

Fear of God Athletics held a 23-15 lead in the second quarter, with the City Reapers holding the possession. Meleek Thomas took a midrange jumper and missed, which is when Martin called him over and gave him an uplifting message.

The video was shared on the official page of City Reapers:

"You gotta be patient. You are trying to force it. Be patient. I think it was a good shot and I felt like you rushed it a little bit. Just keep playing, keep playing. I believe in you. You gonna be the reason we win this game. So just keep playing. It's slow and that's why we gotta get our own energy. We gotta push. We gotta push. We gotta push." said Martin.

Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff and Isiah Sealy at the Razorbacks next season.

