"Can't wait": 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. shares his excitement as he is scheduled to visit Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs 

Five-star recruit Brandon Arrington of Mount Miguel High School in La Mesa, California remains uncommitted. Arrington, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, is the No.1 cornerback in the Class of 2026 per On3 and is the No. 1-ranked athlete per 247Sports.

A lot of programs are eager to land Arrington. He has received offers from Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia, among others. As per On3, the Texas A&M Aggies have an 84.6% chance to team up with Arrington.

On Wednesday, Brandon Arrington shared his excitement to visit Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs on X. He captioned the post with the following caption.

"Can't wait to be at UGA this week!!! #GoDawgs"

Brandon Arrington played his freshman and sophomore football season at Helix High School in La Mesa, California. After playing just two games in his first season, he had 14 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. He also added 25 total tackles.

In his junior year, he transferred to Mount Miguel. In 10 games, he racked up 913 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, and kick returning) with six total touchdowns. He also had 26 total tackles with one interception on defense per MaxPreps.

Brandon Arrington shares top six schools

Earlier this month, Brandon Arrington trimmed down his list of top schools to six. Georgia is one of three SEC schools along with Texas A&M and Alabama. Meanwhile, the Big Ten trio of Oregon, Penn State, and USC are also in the mix.

In January this year, he visited Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, and the following month, he dropped by Kalen DebBoer's Crimson Tide.

In an interview with 247Sports in January, Brandon Arrington spoke about DeBoer's program.

“I’m nowhere near committing yet, but Bama is going to definitely be a top school in my options. I know that 100 percent."

Last year, Arrington visited Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. In an interview with On3, Arrington spoke about the USC campus.

“Growing up, I just liked USC. I’ve seen their history. I went to Helix and Reggie Bush went to Helix, so I looked up to Reggie Bush. I looked up to Adoree Jackson. I looked up to all those guys. I used to watch them a lot, so they’ve influenced me to always want to go to USC," Arrington said.

Should Arrington decide to join Georgia, he would strengthen a Bulldogs recruiting class that is currently 17th in 247Sports' Class of 2026 rankings.

