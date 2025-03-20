"Can’t wait to come back": Four-star 2026 class athlete excited following spring practice in Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Four-star prospect Joey O'Brien has received more than 20 offers from college programs, including Michigan. The standout from La Salle College (Pennsylvania) headed to Sherrone Moore's program on Thursday for practice and had a great moment with the coaching staff.

Ad

"Had a great time at Michigan today. Can’t wait to come back. @UMichFootball @Coach_SMoore," O'Brien posted on X, featuring a snap with Moore.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After concluding his trip to Michigan, O'Brien headed to Notre Dame for Wednesday's practice. The 6-foot-3, 85-pound prospect committed to the Polynesian Bowl this month, which will take place on January 16 in Honolulu.

"I want experience how things move down there," O'Brien told 247Sports about the Polynesian Bowl. "I heard it is a great place to be. With football, I'm looking forward to just competing against all the best guys in the country because basically it's all the best guys."

Ad

As a junior in the 2024 season, O'Brien earned PCL MVP honors and was named to both the first-team offense and defense. His stats include 36 tackles, 32 solo tackles, 13 pass breakups, one interception, 1,029 receiving yards, 68 catches, 12 touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

O'Brien plays receiver and cornerback, however, he is expected to transition to linebacker as he develops physically in college.

Joey O'Brien is planning an official visit to Michigan

A week ago, 247Sports reported that Joey O'Brien was focusing on Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Clemson and Ohio State for his recruitment. However, after attending Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, the Wolverines have climbed higher on his list.

Ad

"They are definitely going to get an official," O'Brien told 247Sports on Tuesday. "I really liked it a lot. The first time I came up here, I was like, 'Ok, I like it a little bit. I don't know if I am going to come back but I decided to come back and I got a deep look at everything."

Michigan defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan is leading the recruitment of O'Brien. The defensive back could be a significant addition to Michigan's 2026 class, which has already secured three commitments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback