"Can’t wait to see bro in the NBA": Hoops fans react as Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou pulls off LeBron James-esque move on the court 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 10, 2025 18:22 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Holy Innocents School vs St. Joseph - Source: Getty

Tounde Yessoufou, the No. 16 recruit in the Class of 2025, signed for the Baylor Bears on Oct. 2, 2024. While he will join coach Scott Drew's side next season, he continues to make his presence felt for St. Joseph High School. In their match against Mission College Prep, Yessoufou looked like an unstoppable force.

The 6-foot-5 forward dropped a double-double with 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead his school to an 81-63 win on Friday. With this performance, Yessoufou has now scored more than 15 points in 25 games. Check out some of the highlights as Yessoufou started the game after copying LeBron James' pre-game celebration:

The hoops fans were amazed by his performance and took to the comments section to talk about him playing in the big league:

"Can’t wait to see bro in the NBA," commented a fan.
This fan claimed that James might stay in the NBA till Yessoufou joins, "lebron pre game, lebron dunk, lebron celebration. hell, the king might even stay in the league till this guy joins the league 😂😂."
"Thats a LEAGUER," a fan commented.
Another fan commented, "Bron effect."

More fans joined the comment section to compare Yessoufou to NBA stars:

"Ant man similarities," a fan commented.
Another fan compared him to Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson, "thats a grown man right there.. how's anybody supposed to stop him without fouling him man? look at him run, it's like getting hit by a bull. goddamn he's good, looks like zion but plays like ant ed."
"all i’m seeing is the word born," a fan commented.

Tounde Yessoufou breaks California HS scoring record

The Baylor signee broke the all-time California high school basketball record after leading St. Joseph High School to a 93-62 victory and scoring 30 points over Weston Ranch on Saturday.

While doing so, Yessoufou also became California's all-time leading scorer, a record previously held by DeMarcus Nelson of Vallejo and Sheldon (Sacramento), who scored 3,462 points in 130 matches. Furthermore, Tounde Yessoufou achieved this feat in 120 games.

Yessoufou received offers from 17 programs including Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas and more before he chose to sign for the Bears. He is the only player that has signed for Baylor from the Class of 2025.

