Cayden Boozer, the twin son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and Duke Blue Devils signee, is ending his high school basketball career on a high. After playing in the McDonald's All-American Game last week, the 6-foot-5 point guard helped his team win the 2025 Chipotle Nationals.

Boozer shared some images on Instagram from the prestigious tournament in a carousel that featured game highlights and celebrations with his teammates and twin brother Cameron Boozer:

"#2 out, but this is far from over 2️⃣❤️," Cayden captioned the post.

The post received reactions from his father Carlos, brother Cameron, mother CeCe and his girlfriend Gianna Torres, among others:

Carlos Boozer, brother Cameron, girlfriend Gianna, and mom CeCe share their reactions to Cayden Boozer's IG post following HS career (Image: IG/ Cayden Boozer)

Cameron Boozer added three comments, including a squirrel GIF:

"You're so cool dude," and three dancing emojis.

"LEGENDARY 🎉🎉🎉," commented Carlos Boozer.

"Time for a new chapter," his mother, CeCe, added.

GF Gianna Torres also commented:

"Making history 🥹," "Ur amazing," "Love ya!!!" with a red heart emoji.

The Instagram page of Columbus Explorers commented with two heart and four trophy emojis.

Michigan State player Jase Richardson commented:

"so legendary."

Richardson's brother and Boozer's Columbus teammate Jaxon Richardson added, "C Booz," with a salute and a finger crossed emoji.

Boozer has played 120 games in four seasons for the Explorers, averaging14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. This season, he helped the Explorers to a 30-3 overall record and the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Championship, where they beat all their opponents by at least 30 points.

He averaged 14.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.3 apg and 0.2 bpg in 33 games this season.

Cayden Boozer's game-winning buzzer beater against Brewster in Chipotle Nationals compared to Kobe Bryant's game-winner against Suns in 2007

Boozer scored the game-winning shot against Brewster Academy in the semi-finals of the Chipotle Nationals to win 47-45 on Saturday. The score was tied at 45-45 with 10 seconds left when Boozer ran up the length of the court and pulled up a shot from near the free-throw line.

The basketball page 'League Ready,' shared the highlight on Instagram and compared it with five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant's game-winner against the Phoenix Suns in 2007:

"Cayden Boozer’s game winner vs. Dynamic Prep at Chipotle Nationals was nearly IDENTICAL to Kobe’s game winner vs. the Suns in 07 🐍🔥," the post was captioned.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson next season.

