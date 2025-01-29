The Boozer family and other high school basketball personalities have congratulated Isiah Harwell on his selection as one of the players in the 2025 McDonald's All-American game. Harwell, who plays for Wasatch Academy (Pocatello, ID) is one of the 12 players who will represent the East team in their battle against the West team.

The 6-foot-5 guard revealed the news on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Gods blessings🙌🏾 proud to be a burger boy🍔."

Following his announcement, a host of high school basketball personalities, including the Boozer family congratulated the No.11 overall prospect (per On3) in the class of 2025.

“Congrats,” Carlos Boozer, former NBA player and the father of Cameron and Cayden Boozer wrote on Instagram.

Wishes pour in for Isiah Harwell (Image via Instagram/@isiah_harwell1)

Harwell also received congratulatory comments from his peers, including Cayden Boozer and Chris Cenac, Cenac is set to play college basketball with Harwell at Houston after both players signed with the Cougars.

“🔥🔥,” Cenac commented.

“Yeah zayyyy🍔🍔,” Cayden Boozer said.

Cayden Boozer shared his reaction to Isiah Harwell getting selected for the McDonald's All-American game (Image via Instagram/@isiah_harwell1)

“Yea slime,” Caleb Holt, the No. 4 overall prospect commented on Harwell's post.

Caleb Holt shares his reaction to Isiah Harwell getting selected for the McDonald's All-American game (Image via Instagram/@isiah_harwell1)

Harwell to team up with Boozer twins, face-off against Cenac

While Harwell and Cenac will be teammates at Houston, they will be opponents at this year’s McDonald's All-American game. Cenac will play for the West team alongside Darryn Peterson and Alijah Arenas. While Harwell will team up with the Boozer twins for the East team.

Harwell will hope to bring his A-game to the contest and will be joined by players such as Nate Ament, Shon Abaev, Darius Adams and Jalen Haralson on the East team. The 2025 McDonald's All-American Games will take place on April 1 and will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Both the boys’ and girls’ games will be held on the same day.

