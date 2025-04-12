Carlos Boozer and ex wife CeCe Boozer share their reaction as Columbus high school appoints a new head basketball coach 

Carlos Boozer, the two-time NBA All-Star, was happy with his twin sons' school, Columbus Explorers, appointing a new basketball head coach, after the previous coach, Andrew Moran, left to take up the assistant coach position at the Miami Hurricanes.

The news was posted by the official Instagram page of the Columbus Explorers as Boozer and his ex-wife CeCe gave their reactions. The former Chicago Bulls forward commented on the post:

Carlos Boozer shares his reaction as Columbus High School appoints a new head basketball coach

"Congrats bro," commented Boozer.

His former wife shared the post to her IG story:

CeCe Boozer shares her reaction as Columbus High School appoints a new head basketball coach (image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

"Congrats Coach!!! Columbus is in great hands." she captioned her story.

Check out the original post by the Explorers:

Before this, CeCe Boozer also reshared the Miami Hurricanes' post as Andrew Moran joined their team:

CeCe Boozer's reaction to Coach Andrew Moran joining Miami (image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

Jorge Milo, who worked as Moran's assistant for six years, was promoted to head coach. In his tenure, he has helped the team win four consecutive FHSAA State Championships and the 2025 Chipotle National Championship.

Furthermore, in the State Championship this season, the Explorers defeated all opponents by at least 30 points, lifting the trophy against Windermere after a 68-34 scoreline on Mar. 8.

The Explorers finished the season with a 30-3 overall record and a 17-game winning streak, their last loss was 57-49 to Link Academy (Missouri) at the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 29.

Milo also played Division II College Basketball at Maine-Machias, where he posted averages of 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game as a senior in the 2015-2016 season.

Carlos Boozer's twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer off to his alma mater after a stellar high school career

The Boozer twins capped off an exciting high school career after winning the State and the National championships. The duo also played for the East team at the McDonald's All-American Game last week in Brooklyn.

Furthermore, the Boozer twins will also represent Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on Friday, alongside some top prospects, including Arizona Wildcats commit Koa Peat, BYU signee, and the No. 1 player in the 2025 Class (as per On3's Inudstry Rankings) and highest-ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, Nate Ament.

Carlos Boozer's sons will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson next season.

