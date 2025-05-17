Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will head to his alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, after signing for Jon Scheyer's team on Nov. 10. The twins completed their stellar high school basketball career at the Columbus Explorers.

Proud parents CeCe and Cameron Boozer shared the picture of the twins as they dressed up for their "Graduation Day" with four state championship medals around their necks.

Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe celebrate twins sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer as they graduate high school (Image: IG/ CeCe Boozer)

Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe celebrate twins sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer as they graduate high school (Image: IG/ Cameron Boozer)

The Boozer twins played four seasons at the Explorers.

The 6-foot-9 power forward Cameron Boozer played 123 games and averaged 21.1 points, 3.5 assists, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. In 33 games last season, he averaged 22.1 points, 3.2 assists, 11.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

His brother, Cayden Boozer, played three fewer games than him but averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. In 33 games last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The twins led the team to a 30-3 overall record last season. In the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Explorers defeated Doral Academy 93-54 on Feb. 12 in the regional quarterfinals. In the regional semifinals, they faced Western and defeated them 92-48 on Feb. 17.

They sealed a 74-44 victory in the regional finals against Miami in the state semifinals on Mar. 7 and lifted the state championship after a 68-34 win on Mar. 8, marking at least a 30-point difference against all opponents.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer led Team Air to a victory at the Jordan Brand Classic

The Boozer twins were accompanied by other top prospects, including Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others, as they led Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

Cameron Boozer recorded 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes while Cayden Boozer had four points, two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

