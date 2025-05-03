Cayden and Cameron Boozer, twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are finishing their high school in style. After an exemplary high school basketball career at the Columbus Explorers, the Boozer twins dressed up in all-black for their prom night.

Proud parents, Carlos and CeCe Boozer, shared images of the twin brothers and Cameron Boozer with his GF, Yva Lauren Cao, on their Instagram stories on Friday:

Carlos Boozer and ex wife CeCe gush over Duke-bound twins sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer suiting up in style for senior prom night (Image: IG/ Carlos Boozer)

"Too Clean," Boozer captioned his story.

CeCe Boozer shared a picture of Boozer and his GF:

Carlos Boozer and ex wife CeCe gush over Duke-bound twins sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer suiting up in style for senior prom night (Image: IG/ CeCe Boozer)

"Senior Prom!!" CeCe Boozer's story read.

In their final year of high school, the Boozer twins led the Explorers to a 30-3 overall record. In the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Explorers defeated Coral Academy 93-54 on Feb. 12 in the regional quarterfinals and Western with 92-48 in the regional semifinals on Feb. 17.

In the finals on Feb. 20, they secured a 74-44 win against Miami. With this, the Explorers advanced to the state semifinals, where Cayden and Cameron Boozer led the team to a 78-48 win against Seminole on Mar. 7. They lifted the state championship trophy for the fourth consecutive time on Mar. 8, after defeating Windermere by a 68-34 scoreline.

The Boozer twins also led the team to the Chipotle Nationals after sealing a 67-49 win against Dynamic Prep on Apr. 5. The Explorers retired the Boozer twins' jerseys and the news was shared by the SLAM High School on Mar. 21.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer led Team USA to win against Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit

The Boozer twins played for the East team at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2. They helped Team USA secure a 124-114 overtime win against Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12.

They were also accompanied by other top prospects, including BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr. and Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr., among others.

While Cayden Boozer was on the bench, the Boozer twins combined to score 20 points in the game. They will be accompanied by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

