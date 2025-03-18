Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe share their reaction to son Cameron Boozer's post following 4-peat victory 

Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden, finished their high school basketball career with their fourth straight state title on Saturday.

The twins’ Columbus high school defeated Windermere 68-36 to claim its fourth state title in a row. Cameron celebrated the achievement with an Instagram post, which he captioned,

“Jesus Saves; 3/6; John 3:16.”

The twins’ parents, Carlos Boozer and his ex-wife CeCe, shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. Carlos wrote,

“God 1st.”

Carlos Boozer reacts to sons' four-peat achievement

His ex-wife, reiterating his point, also wrote,

“God first in all you do!”

CeCe Boozer reacts to her sons' four-peat achievement

Cameron led the Explorers with 20 points, adding nine rebounds as they won the state title. They became only the sixth program in FHSAA history to achieve a four-peat. Cayden was also involved in the win with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Cameron spoke to the press following the victory. He said,

“It feels great. It’s really special. It’s not done by many people.”

Cayden, on his part, captured the essence of the achievement in greater detail. He said,

“To be able to win one is special. To be able to win four years in a row—I don’t know how to feel right now, but it’s crazy. We did it for the team, the coaches, and Columbus.”

Cameron Boozer and his brother’s high school achievements in a nutshell

The Boozer twins are two of the most highly rated basketball prospects nationally. The duo recently achieved the honor of being named McDonald’s All-Americans, a feat reserved for the highest level of high school basketball talents. The feat puts them in a category that includes some all-time basketball greats like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Success at the highest level is nothing strange to Cameron Boozer and his twin, Cayden. They have represented the United States in the 2023 FIBA U-16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U-17 Americas Championship, winning gold in both tournaments.

Cameron Boozer averaged 16.8 points per game in the 2023 tournament, while Cayden was the primary playmaker with a seven-point-per-game average.

The Boozer twins have also been dominant in the Nike EYBL circuit, winning three straight EYBL Peach James titles with the Nightrydas Elite. From 2022 to 2024, Cameron averaged more than 22 points per game and 12 rebounds per game in each tournament.

The brothers signed with the Duke Blue Devils in the early signing period, choosing to follow in their father’s footsteps. Carlos played for Duke from 1999 to 2002.

