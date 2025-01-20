Carlos Boozer joins son Cameron Boozer's GF Yva's mom in reacting to his Hoophall MVP win 

Cameron Boozer was named Player of the Game for the 18th game in the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College. On Jan. 19, the official account of Hoophall Classic shared a post featuring Cameron on the cover page.

In the video, the five-star power forward can be seen with a medal hanging from a thick gold chain and a gold-plated award for his performance at the game as he signs the camera.

The compilation of the clips from the game showcases him dribbling past the defenders, dunking, and scoring effortlessly.

Carlos Boozer, two-time NBA All-Star and father of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, commented on the post:

“🔥🔥🔥”

Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend, Yva’s mother, Yvette Rodriguez, also supported the young athlete.

“💯,” she wrote.

Among others who celebrated the achievement were Night Rydas Elite Basketball and Columbus High School.

“💙❤️,” commented Columbus Miami’s Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the Night Rydas left a singular fire emoji under the post. The Columbus Explorers (Fla.) showcased their dominance at the Hoophall Classic in a game against Notre Dame on Saturday. The No.1 team defeated No. 22 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.) 76-53.

The Explorers excelled with 50.9% shooting. Twin Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer contributed massively to Columbus’ win. Cameron gave a stellar performance with 25 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Cayden added 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Junior Caleb Gaskins also contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds. For Notre Dame, five-star recruit Tyran Stokes and Caleb Ogbu led but could not steal the win from the Explorers.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer reflect on their unique bond

In a conversation with 'Foot Boom,' the Boozer twins reflected on their unique bond and distinct personalities after the Notre Dame game. Cayden talked about how having a twin in itself is a unique experience, and playing with his brother brings him a sense of trust and reliability.

"Just having someone you can trust at all times. I'm really lucky to have a twin that I know so well," Cayden said.

"We both understand where each other wants to be on the court. It definitely aids my progression as a point guard. Having him there, someone I can rely on no matter what, it’s truly a blessing."

Cameron Boozer, on the other hand, discussed their distinct qualities.

"Anyone who knows us realizes we’re two distinct individuals," Cameron said. "The more exposure we get, the clearer that will become."

Both brothers have shown their skills at the high school level. They are expected to take their talents to higher levels in the future.

