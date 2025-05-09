Cayden Boozer, son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will join the Duke Blue Devils next season. The point guard and his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, led the Columbus Explorers to their fourth straight state championship.

The No. 18 player, per On3, recently posed for a mirror selfie with his girlfriend, Gianna Torres. The couple had donned matching outfits. Torres had originally posted this picture on her Instagram story, which Boozer reposted in his story on Friday.

Carlos Boozer's Duke-bound son Cayden Boozer shares adorable mirror selfie with girlfriend Gianna Rose while rocking matching outfits (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

Torres captioned her story with two black heart emojis and tagged Boozer.

Meanwhile, on Sep. 17, Cayden Boozer, who usually posts pictures and highlights from the basketball court, shared a wholesome carousel on Instagram to celebrate his second anniversary with Torres.

"Two years with the person that makes me a better me every day. Thank you for always standing by my side and filling every room you walk into you with light. You are my best friend and biggest supporter. I love you G," he captioned the post.

Torres commented on his post:

Gianna Torres shares a heartfelt comment on Cayden Boozer's wholesome IG post

"I love uuuuu."

Torres was with Boozer when he signed his letter of intent with the Blue Devils. She posted a picture with him on her IG story and captioned it:

"Congratss."

Cayden and GF Gianna Rose during signing day (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

The Boozer twins received offers from top programs, including the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida State Seminoles. However, they chose to sign for Duke on Oct. 10 and follow in their father's footsteps.

Carlos Boozer led the Blue Devils to the NCAA championship in 2001 and won the 2002 ACC tournament MVP award.

Cayden Boozer helped Columbus win the state championship in his senior year at the school

Cayden Boozer, who ranks fourth in the point guard position and Florida, is known for his passing prowess. The point guard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game in 33 matches to lead the Explorers to a 30-3 record.

The Explorers also won the 2025 FHSAA boys basketball state tournament after defeating Windermere by a massive 68–34 margin on Mar. 8.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

