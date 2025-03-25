CeCe Boozer, the ex-wife of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, doesn't miss a chance to show love and support for her twin sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, often sharing her pride in them on social media. Following the brothers' recent appearance on the Today show, CeCe shared a picture from the show on her Instagram story, captioning it:

Ad

"Amazing job on the @todayshow"

Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe Boozer congratulates twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer following their Today Show appearance. (Image vis Instagram @3amigosmom)

The picture featured Cameron and Cayden Boozer alongside host Jenna Bush Hager and co-host Barbara Bush.

Ad

Trending

On the show, Cameron and Cayden Boozer touched on their early basketball memories and future aspirations and shared how they support each other. When asked what it feels like to go through their basketball journey together as twins, Cayden said:

"I mean, it's amazing. We do so many things together, we played basketball with each other for so long, we go to school together, we have some of the same classes. It's just awesome to go through life together." (5:00-5:11)

Ad

When asked how it feels to also be together at the college level with Duke, Cameron answered:

"It's going to be super special, something that we dreamed of playing on that stage together. To do it together is going to be such a blessing." (5:37-5:43)

Cayden and Cameron Boozer also shared their signed twin trading cards with the hosts.

Columbus High School Retires Jerseys of Carlos Boozer's Twin Sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer

Cayden and Cameron Boozer have received many accolades and honours in their basketball career. However, one of their biggest honours yet came when Columbus High School decided to retire both of their jerseys.

Ad

Ad

The brothers spent all four of their high school basketball years with the Explorers, winning four consecutive state championships and three Nike EYBL titles. They also won two gold medals with the United States under-16 and under-17 teams.

Up next in their basketball journey is next season with the Duke Blue Devils at the collegiate level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback