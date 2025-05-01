Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will be heading to the Duke Blue Devils next season after capping off a stellar high school basketball career at the Columbus Explorers. The Boozer twins, who played four seasons for the Explorers, had their jerseys retired in the school's gym.

Their mother, and the former wife of Carlos Boozer, CeCe Boozer, shared an Instagram story showcasing their banners and the trophies on Thursday:

Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe shares 1-word reaction as sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer's accolades lay on display at Columbus HS (Image: IG/ CeCe Boozer)

"Legacy," she captioned her story with two red hearts.

In their final year at the Explorers, the Boozer twins led the team to their fourth straight State Championship and the Chipotle Nationals trophy.

The Explorers finished with a 30-3 overall last season record as Cameron Boozer averaged a double-double with 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in 33 matches.

His brother, Cayden Boozer, scored 14.3 ppg, grabbed 3.8 rpg, dished out 7.2 apg, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.2 bpg in 33 games.

At the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Explorers defeated Doral Academy in the Region Quarterfinals on Feb. 12 by a 93-54 scoreline. In the Region Semifinals on Feb. 17, they defeated Western 92-48. They sealed a 74-44 win against Miami on Feb. 20 in the Region Finals Round to reach the State Semifinals.

They faced Seminole and secured a 78-48 victory on Mar. 7 to head to the State Championship match, where they lifted the trophy after defeating Windermere by a 68-34 scoreline on Mar. 8.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer help Team USA defeat Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit

The Boozer twins, who played at Columbus together, also played on the same team at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2, the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12 and the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

The twins also represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit. There, they were accompanied by other top prospects, including BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament and Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., among others.

Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc. He also grabbed 16 rebounds, dished out six assists, stole the ball thrice and had one block in 38 minutes.

His brother, Cayden Boozer, had four points, two assists and one block in 13 minutes.

The Boozer twins will be accompanied by Nikola Khamenia next season, and a lot of focus will be on their development.

