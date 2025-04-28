Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer is relaxing before heading to Jon Scheyer's side next season. He was accompanied by his mother and former wife of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, CeCe Boozer, along with his girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao, and his brother, Cayden Boozer.

Lauren Cao shared a carousel of images from their trip to the Bahamas featuring the 6-foot-9 power forward on Instagram on Sunday.

"🇧🇸 neva gets old," she captioned her post.

The post saw reactions from CeCe, Cameron and Cayden Boozer's girlfriend Gianna Torres.

Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe and son Cameron Boozer in awe as his GF Yva Lauren shares moments from their Bahamas vacation (Image: yvacao)

"Who swims better you or the pig?" Boozer wrote in his first comment. "Beautiful girl in a beautiful place," he commented again.

CeCe Boozer added, "Just a girl in the Bahamas."

Gianna Torres commented thrice, "The most perfect week ever," "I love usss and thissss," "🩷🩷🩷🩷🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸."

CeCe Boozer also shared some stories on her Instagram account with her sons.

"Bahama mama!" she captioned her story.

CeCe Boozer shares some pictures from her beach vacation with her Boozer twins ((Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

In her second story, all five of them posed by the ocean.

CeCe Boozer shares some pictures from her beach vacation with her Boozer twins and their GFs before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

The 6-foot-9 power forward played 123 games for the Explorers over four seasons. He averaged 21.1 points, 3.5 assists, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks. Cameron Boozer averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in his final 33 games of high school basketball.

He also guided the Columbus Explorers to a 30-3 overall record in their final season. The Explorers won the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, defeating every opponent by at least 30 points.

Cameron Boozer backs himself and Cayden in a matchup against the NBA's Lonzo and Lamelo Ball

The Boozer twins appeared in a video by CBS Sports on Apr. 19, where they spoke about plenty of topics with Ashley Nicole Moss. The host asked them about a matchup against Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

“Well in my opinion I think we're beating all brothers,"Cameron said. "Doesn't matter who the brothers are. So I'm going to say we're going to win this matchup as well. I think we match up great with them. Cayden matches up great.” (Timestamp: 7:02)

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia at Duke next season.

