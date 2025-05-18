Caleb Gaskins, the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, will enter his senior year at the Columbus Explorers next season. The 6-foot-8 small forward is representing Nightrydas at the Nike EYBL Session II.

Ad

CeCe Boozer, the mother of the former Explorers' four-time state championship winners with Columbus, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, was elated by Gaskins' performance in the tournament. She reshared a post by a graphic designer with the Instagram username "4qhcaden" to her IG story on Saturday:

Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe Boozer shares 2-word reaction to Caleb Gaskins' EYBL performance (Image: IG/ CeCe Boozer)

"Let's gooooo," Boozer captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

Caleb Gaskins' Nightrydas rank 12th in the table with a 2-4 record and two points. They tipped the second session with an 81-73 win over Pro Skills on Thursday. Gaskins scored 22 points on an impressive 60.0% shooting and also grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and had two blocks in 24:18 minutes.

In the 98-80 loss to Team CP3, Gaskins recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He shot a poor 2-for-11 from the field, including 1-for-4 from the 3-point arc and converted all five of his free throws.

Ad

They also played Drive Nation, where Caleb Gaskins had 18 points on 43.8%, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line. He grabbed six rebounds and dished out one assist in 29:10 minutes. However, it wasn't enough as his team lost 61-57, bumping their record to 1-2.

The Nightrydas next play 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony's Team Melo on Sunday.

Gaskins, who transferred from Montverde to Columbus last year, averaged 13.6 points, 1.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in 31 games, in his junior season.

Ad

"He has played a mistake-free game" Basketball analyst says about Caleb Gaskins

On3's National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw talked about Caleb Gaskins' game after watching him at the USA Basketball Training Camp last summer:

"While he is not super dynamic, he has played a mistake-free game, and been able to pick his spots to make a play. Gaskins did not attempt anything he knew he could not do, he moved his feet on defense, and he knocked down spot shots from the corner."

The forward holds offers from the UCF Knights, Jacksonville Dolphines, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More