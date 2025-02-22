Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's twin sons, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, who were selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, were presented with their jerseys for the game on Friday. To celebrate this honor, Carlos Boozer's ex-wife and the mother of the twin hoopers, CeCe Boozer shared pictures from the Jersey presentation with a caption that read:

"Congratulations babies!!!"

Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe Boozer shares 2-word reaction to sons Cayden and Cameron's McDonald's All-American jersey presentation

In the photo, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, held their jerseys which were placed in sealed frames while posing with their parents. CeCe Boozer posted another story that featured the brothers posing for a picture alongside their jerseys. She captioned it:

"Received their McDonald's All American jerseys today♥️♥️"

Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe Boozer shares photos from Cayden and Cameron Boozers's McDonald's All-American jersey presentation.

The Boozer brothers have played a key role in Columbus High School's success this season, leading the team to a 25-3 record. Cameron Boozer - ranked No. 2 in the 2025 class according to On3's rankings is averaging 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. His brother, Cayden Boozer has averages of 13.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 7.5 apg.

The brothers will suit up together for the East team at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1. The game is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer power Columbus to state semifinals

The Boozer Twins continued to play pivotal roles for the Columbus Explorers. They helped the team to a 74-44 win against the Miami Stingarees on Thursday. Cameron Boozer ended the game with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds while his brother Cayden Boozer scored 17 points.

With the victory, Columbus High School advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. Their semifinal game will take place on March 7 against Seminole. If they win their semi-final encounter, Columbus will face either Windermere or Sarasota in the state championship game.

