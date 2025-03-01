CeCe Boozer, mother of Duke signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer and ex-wife of NBA player Carlos Boozer, shared her thoughts on her son appearing as the third pick in a 2026 NBA Mock Draft.

Ad

NBA Draft analyst and writer Jonathan Givony took to his Instagram page, @draftexpress, to share his thoughts on the No. 2 recruit.

"Nobody should be surprised if Cam Boozer emerges as the best player in college next season," he wrote in the first slide on the Instagram carousel.

CeCe Boozer commented:

Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe Boozer shares 3-word reaction to analyst's comments about son Cameron Boozer

"The ultimate professional," commented CeCe Boozer.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Cam Boozer has a strong case as the No. 1 pick in 2026. Most college coaches would pick him to win a game tonight. He might be the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite in 26 months. No one should be surprised if he emerges as the best player in college basketball at Duke next season," Gavony wrote in caption.

Ad

The Boozer twins will join Jon Scheyer's team next season. The Blue Devils have a strong recruitment class and Scheyer talked about it in an Instagram post shared by the team's official Instagram page in December:

"When you think about Shelton Henderson, when you think about Cayden Boozer, when you think about Nick Khamenia, when you think about Cameron Boozer, the word competitiveness comes to mind with all four of those guys, and that was really important to us, and how we continue to build the program, how we continue to move this thing forward, high level competitiveness."

Ad

Ad

Cameron Boozer has played 118 matches for the Columbus Explorers and is averaging a double double with 21.2 points, 3.5 assists, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

This season, he has played 28 matches and is averaging 22.6 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.0 spg and 1.3 bpg.

CeCe Boozer reacts to Cayden Boozer's achievement

Cayden Boozer is rated as the fourth-best point guard in the 2025 class. He was also selected as the first National Guard Watch player of 2025.

Ad

His mother, father and brother commented on the post made by the popular Instagram page MADE Hoops:

Ad

Boozer family reacts to Cayden Boozer's achievement

"Omg, that's my brother," Cameron Boozer wrote.

Ad

"🔥🔥🔥" - Carlos Boozer's reaction.

"❤️❤️❤️" - CeCe Boozer's reaction.

With the signing of the Boozer twins as well as Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia, how far will the Blue Devils go next season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback