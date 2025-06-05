Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer trains with Princeton's Malik Abdullahi days ahead of Duke career [VIDEO]

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, is actively getting ready for college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils. The five-star prospect shared a video of himself training alongside Princeton's 6-foot-7 forward, Malik Abdullahi.

Cameron Boozer trains with Princeton's Malik Abdullahi. (Image via Instagram @cameronboozer)

In the video, which was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), Cameron is captured during a training game that includes his brother Cayden, Malik Abdullahi and a bunch of other hoopers. The video showed Cameron with the ball driving from the other end of the court and then releasing a pass from the three-point line area, which Abdullahi picked up and dunked.

Cameron recently closed his high school basketball career, one that was filled with nothing short of excellence alongside his brother Cayden.

In his four basketball seasons with the Columbus Explorers, he averaged 21.1 points, 3.5 assists, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game across 123 games. His brother, Cayden, also recorded 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game across 120 games.

Beyond stats, Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden also had an accolade-filled career at Columbus. They recorded four consecutive FHSSA Basketball state titles, three Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles, and in their recently concluded final season, a Chipotle championship off the back of a 30-3 record.

In honor of the Boozer brothers' performance and impact across their four years of high school, the Columbus Explorers decided to retire the No. 2 and No. 12 jerseys they wore, one of the greatest honors in sports.

Cameron Boozer and his brother, Cayden, are now hoping to have a fantastic time with the Duke Blue Devils. While matching their high school dominance is unlikely — especially with their sights set on the NBA after year one — Duke fans can still expect a stellar debut season from the Boozer brothers and the entire Blue Devils squad.

Cameron Boozer's Duke Blue Devils ranked No. 1 in On3's Industry Comparison Commits.

"It's amazing," Cameron Boozer said while playing college ball with twin brother Cayden

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, played on the same team throughout their high school career, and they are more than excited to take their partnership to the next level. In an interview with Hoopswire, which was released on May 7, Cameron spoke about what it feels like to play alongside his brother in college.

"It's amazing to go to college with someone I'm so close to, that's my brother." Cameron said. "We lived together and everything, did everything together our whole life. So our goal is just to go there, to compete, and win a national championship."

The brothers are, however, not the only Duke recruits in the 2025 class. They will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins and Dame Sarr.

