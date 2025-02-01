Carlos Boozer’s son Cayden Boozer drops 3-word reaction to Nike EYBL teammate’s 40-point game against Columbus

Cayden Boozer led the Columbus Explorers to an 86-61 victory over Westminster Academy on Tuesday. The Boozer twins were key to the win, while Westminster's Alexander Lloyd also stood out.

Lloyd, a Florida signee, scored 40 of his team's 61 points in the matchup. A SLAM HS Instagram post shared highlights of his performance on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 point guard commented on the post to show his appreciation.

"Always good bump," Boozer commented.

Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Explorers. This marks his seventh consecutive game, scoring in double digits. Caleb Gaskins added 19 points on 47.0% shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

With this victory, Columbus improved its record to 19-3, extending its winning streak to six games that began on Jan. 10 against Riviera Prep. The loss dropped Westminster's record to 11-9.

Lloyd, a 6-foot-2 small forward, is ranked No. 52 overall and 13th among small forwards nationally. He signed with Florida on April 17, 2024, after receiving seven offers amid competition from Dayton and Florida State.

As for Cayden Boozer, he has played 109 games for the Explorers, averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest. This season, he averaged 12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.3 bpg in 22 games.

Cayden Boozer talks about his latest NIL deal

The Boozer twins signed a multi-year exclusive NIL deal with collectible cards company Leaf Trading Cards last month. The deal also featured their customized cards.

Cayden Boozer talked about the deal with On3:

"It's a surreal feeling," Boozer said. "Just being aligned with athletes like Steph Curry, Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Patrick Mahomes, (Lionel) Messi, some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports.

"So, just being able to have a card and being in talks with those types of guys, it's just something you can't really explain. But it's such a surreal feeling, and I'm very blessed to be in the position that we're in."

The Boozer twins will join Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia at Duke next season.

