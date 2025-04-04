Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer leads Columbus to a victory over Isiah Harwell's Wasatch in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer once again delivered a strong performance on Thursday, April 3, scoring 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Columbus to a 76–62 victory over Isiah Harwell's Wasatch Academy. With that victory, the Explorers are now through to the semifinal round of the tournament.

The game started with Cayden's brother Cameron Boozer setting the tone with a three-pointer to get Columbus High School rolling, and they carried that momentum through the first quarter to finish with a 15-8 lead. They then stayed in control the entire game, never trailing, even though Wasatch Academy made a late push and got as close as six points at 66-60 in the fourth quarter.

Cayden Boozer also had four assists and three steals in the game. His brother, Cameron, ended the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals. Five-star junior Caleb Gaskins also contributed 10 points, nine rebounds, and two assists to the victory.

On the other end of the court, five-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell delivered 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists for the Wasatch Academy Tigers.

The 2025 Chipotle Nationals, marking its 16th edition, tipped off on Wednesday with exciting opening matchups between Montverde Academy and Dynamic Prep, as well as IMG and Wasatch Academy. Wasatch Academy defeated IMG by 75-57, proceeding to the next round, where they faced Columbus.

Columbus will now go on to face Brewster Academy in the semifinal game, which takes place on Friday (April 4).

Former NBA Star Carlos Boozer's sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer Announce NIL Partnership with popular shoe brand Crocs

Former NBA player Carlos Boozer's sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer recently announced a NIL partnership with popular shoe brand Crocs. The brothers made the announcement via their official Instagram page on Monday in a video post where they both had a pair of Crocs on. Cayden captioned the video:

"Yup, we're officially part of the squad @crocs #CrocsPartner #CrocsAmbassador #CrocsNILsquad."

In the announcement video, the brothers playfully tossed the Crocs like basketballs into the hoop.

Back in 2022, Cameron and Cayden Boozer revealed their preferences for Crocs in a brief Overtime documentary, which took a look at their sneaker closet. In the video, which was shared on the Overtime YouTube channel, Cayden said:

"These Crocs, right here, are definitely my favorite shoes. They are nice and comfortable, and they are simple to put on. Let's say I'm just going somewhere simple like the grocery store or maybe to like hang out with my friends I'll probably just throw these on because they're nice comfortable and they're simple to put on." (1:16-1:26)

Earlier this year, in January, the brothers also signed a NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards, a sports collectibles brand.

