On Monday, Duke sophomore guard Caleb Foster posted several pictures on Instagram that quickly grabbed attention, not just from fans but also from highly-rated high school basketball stars Cayden Boozer and Mercy Miller.

Ad

Cayden, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and Miller, the son of popular American rapper Master P, both dropped different comments on Foster's five-photo carousel post, which featured him shooting alone on the court.

One of the five pictures, however, included a screenshot of a motivational song lyrics that read:

"The road Less traveled hard as shit but trust me ain't no safer route."

Ad

Trending

Forster also added an inspirational caption to the post:

"Took my dreams and Doubled down real quick while others raised the doubt." He wrote.

Ad

Cayden Boozer's comment was, however, not related to the inspirational message of the post. Being a Duke signee, he was more concerned about playing alongside Foster on the Duke team next season.

"Teammate 🤞🏾😈." Cayden wrote.

Miller, on the other hand, reacted to Foster's motivational message with a comment that read:

"C ya at the 🔝."

Several other fellow athletes also reacted to the post with different comments. Notably, Foster's Duke teammates Khaman Maluach and Neal Begovich commented on the post:

Ad

"Your time Cfish." Khaman said.

"Noah's Arc incoming." Said Neal.

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer and Master P's son Mercy Miller react as Duke's Caleb Foster shares an inspired social media post. (Image via Instagram @iamcalebfoster)

Foster wrapped up his sophomore season with the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The team made an impressive run to the Final Four in this year's NCAA Tournament but fell just short of a championship appearance, suffering a narrow 70-67 loss to Houston.

Ad

Cayden Boozer, on the other hand, had quite a successful senior year with the Columbus Explorers, with a state championship title. He ended the season with an average of 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also went on to feature in the McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit game.

As for Mercy Miller, he just wrapped up his freshman season with the Houston Cougars, where he averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 assists per game. The Cougars had a strong run in the NCAA tournament but ultimately lost to Florida in the final.

Ad

Cayden Boozer backs himself and Cameron in a matchup against the NBA's Steph and Seth Curry

Before the Jordan Brand Classic game, Cayden Boozer and his brother Cameron sat for an interview with CBS, where they talked about their relationship as brothers, among other topics. In the Interview, the host, Ashley Nicole Moss, asked the brothers how they would fare in a matchup against other iconic brothers within the basketball and football world.

Ad

Ad

When asked how they would fare against the Curry brothers, Cayden Boozer said:

"I mean I think we still got them obviously Steph's an amazing shooter and that would be a tough matchup. But I feel like we got the size on them. And it would definitely be a good game because they both shoot the ball really well. But I think we got them." (7:40-7:54)

Cayden's brother Cameron also maintained the same stance when asked about the Ball brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More