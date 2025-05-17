Cayden Boozer, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the No. 18 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will be following in his father's footsteps, along with his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, to the Duke Blue Devils next season.

It looks like the recruits have started to take notice of the Boozer twins' presence. According to Recruits News, Italian hooper Dame Sarr has a chance of joining the Blue Devils. They posted the news on Instagram, which saw a reaction from the 6-foot-5 point guard:

"TRENDING: Italian guard Dame Sarr has received three crystal balls to Duke on @247sports 👀🔮," the post was captioned.

Cayden Boozer commented with an eyes emoji:

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer reacts as Duke reportedly close to landing Dame Sarr in the 2025 Class

The Boozer twins became Duke's first and second signings from the Class of 2025, after they signed on Oct. 11 last year. They concluded stellar high school basketball careers at the Columbus Explorers, leading them to their fourth straight state championship.

The Explorers beat Windermere 68-34 in the state championship game of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament on March 8.

Meanwhile, Dame Sarr plays for FC Barcelona. He became the second youngest player to play for the team in the Endesa League in the 2022-23 season against Bilbao Basket.

Making his debut in the famous NextGen EuroLeague against Panathinaikos in 2023, Sarr is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest. Against U18 Overtime Elite, Sarr scored a career-high of 28 points on May 24.

A look at Cayden Boozer's Duke going into the next season

The Duke Blue Devils and coach Jon Scheyer signed two five-star players in the point guard and the power forward positions in the Boozer twins. They also signed a four-star small forward from Harvard-Westlake, Nikolas Khamenia.

Khamenia led the team to lift the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League title, defeating the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, in February.

In the transfer portal, Jon Scheyer acquired the services of a four-star shooting guard from the Washington State Cougars, Cedric Coward on April 28 and a three-star center from the Rice Owls Iffy Ufochukwu on May 7.

