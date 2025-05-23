Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer sends heartfelt message as girlfriend Gianna Rose graduates high school

The son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cayden Boozer, graduated from Christopher Columbus High School, where he won four straight state titles. The 6-foot-5 point guard's girlfriend, Gianna Torres, also completed her graduation from her high school.

Boozer shared a picture with Torres on his Instagram story to congratulate her on her graduation. The couple stood together with an IG sticker that had a picture of Torres receiving her letter on Thursday:

"G Graduated!!! So proud of you," Boozer captioned his story with three red heart emojis.

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares 4-word reaction as girlfriend Gianna Rose graduates high school (Image: Instagram via @caydenboozer)

His twin brother, Cameron Boozer, was also seen pictured with him as their parents, CeCe and Carlos Boozer, congratulated them on their IG stories on Sunday. The twins wore their state championship medals around their necks:

"Graduation Day," CeCe Boozer captioned her story with two red heart emojis.

Carlos and CeCe Boozer celebrate twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer as they graduate high school(Image: Instagram via @3amigosmom)

Cayden Boozer and Gianna Torres completed two years of their relationship in September last year. The No. 21 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) shared a post with a heartfelt caption to commemorate the occasion:

"2 years with the person that makes me a better me every day. Thank you for always standing by my side and filling every room you walk into you with light. You are my best friend and biggest supporter, I love you G❤️."

Boozer shared another update celebrating a relationship milestone with Torres on Mar. 18:

"2 1/2 with you @giannatorres," Boozer captioned the story with a smiling and a red heart emoji.

Cayden Boozer celebrates a relationship milestone with his GF Gianna Torres (Image: Instagram via @caydenboozer)

Italian hooper Dame Sarr commits to Cayden Boozer's Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils and Head Coach Jon Scheyer received a commitment from Dame Sarr, an Italian hooper, who played for FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague. The news was shared by On3's Joe Tipton on his Instagram page "Tipton Edits" on Thursday.

Boozer also shared his reaction in the comments section:

"Yessir twinnn," he commented.

Boozer reacts to Duke's latest addition

Apart from Dame Sarr, the Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

