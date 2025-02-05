Duke signee Cayden Boozer is hyped about the Blue Devils' match against their rivals Syracuse on Wednesday. The rivalry that started in 2013 after Syracuse joined the ACC will continue as No. 2 Duke will be on the road to face the Orange.

The Instagram page of Duke Men’s Basketball posted a graphic and Boozer took to the comments section to share a two-word reaction:

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares 2-word reaction ahead of Duke's game against Syracuse Orange (Credits: @dukembb Instagram)

"Let’s goooo😈😈," Cayden Boozer commented.

The Blue Devils sit at the top of the ACC standings with a 19-2 overall and 11-0 conference record, while Syracuse has a 10-12 overall and 4-7 ACC record. Jon Scheyer's team comes into this game with a 15-match winning streak that started against Seattle on Nov. 30. Since then, they have beaten the likes of North Carolina, SMU, Miami, and Notre Dame, among others.

Against the Orange, Duke has a 16-6 record, winning 11 of their last 12 matches and nine straight victories overall, including four back-to-back wins on the road.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who have impressed with their seasons with Columbus, followed in their father's footsteps after choosing the Blue Devils. The Boozer twins had offers from top programs across the country, including Miami, Florida, Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas, North Carolina and Michigan, among others.

They signed with Duke on Nov. 10 after official visits to Kentucky on Sep. 23, Miami on Oct. 26, Florida on Nov. 4 and Duke on Nov. 11, 2023. They took another unofficial visit to the Blue Devils on Aug. 31, 2024. Cameron Boozer spoke about the decision to choose Duke over Miami and Florida:

"There’s great tradition at both schools, so there was really no wrong answer," Cameron said on Nov. 14. "But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us."

Cayden Boozer named in Top 10 PG by 247Sports

Famous basketball publication 247Sports published a list of Top 10 point guards from the Class of 2025 on their Instagram page on Tuesday.

The list included top prospects, including Arkansas signee Darius Acuff ranked at the first spot, Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. at the second and Houston signee Kingston Flemings at the third spot.

Cayden was ranked No. 4, followed by Acaden Lewis, Keshaun Tillery, Chance Mallory, Nyk Lewis, JJ Mandaquit and Eli Ellis at No. 10.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer will be accompanied by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia at Duke next season.

