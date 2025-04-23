Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares 3-word reaction to 'way too early' high school basketball rankings for 2025-26 season

Cayden Boozer, son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will be heading to his alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, next season. He will be joined by his brother and No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) Cameron Boozer.

The Boozer twins concluded an impressive high school basketball career with the Columbus Explorers. MaxPreps shared a list of 'way-too-early' MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings for 2025-26 on Instagram on Saturday:

"The way-too-early MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings for 2025-26 🔥🏀," the post was captioned.

Cayden Boozer gave his opinion on the rankings in the comments section:

"Columbus top 1,'' Boozer commented.

The rankings put St. John Bosco in the top spot. The No. 2 and No. 3 recruits in the Class of 2026, Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins, respectively, both play for the Braves. The second spot was given to Paul VI, while Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame took the third spot.

The Boozer twins' school, Columbus, was ranked in sixth place, below Archbishop Stepinac. Cayden Boozer is ranked at the 21st spot nationally and fourth in the point guard position and Florida. In four seasons with the Explorers, he averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.

He also led the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title after a blowout 68-34 win in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament on Mar. 8, where the Explorers defeated all of their opponents by at least 30 points. Furthermore, they also finished with a 30-3 record in the Boozer twins' final season.

The Explorers also won the Chipotle Nationals after defeating Dynamic Prep by a 67-49 scoreline on Apr. 5.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer lead Team Air to victory at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

The Boozer twins were accompanied by other top prospects as they led Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight on Friday. The prospects included Tennessee signee Nate Ament, Arizona signee Brayden Burries and Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou, among others.

Cayden Boozer finished with four points on 2-for-5 shooting. He also had two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes. His brother scored 10 points while shooting 3-for-5 from the field, converting all four of his shots from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-9 power forward also recorded five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

