Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer, shares a 3-word reaction as former Columbus HS teammate commits to FIU

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer, expressed excitement Friday on his Instagram story about former Columbus HS teammate Eric Dibami's commitment to FIU, adding a three-word comment.

Ad

"This guy's legendary," He wrote.

Carlos Boozer's son, former Cameron Boozer, shares a 3-word reaction as former Columbus HS teammate commits to FIU. (Image via Instagram @cameronboozer)

Eric himself also shared the news on his Instagram page, to which Boozer also reacted in excitement.

Ad

Trending

"Wow this just made my day." He wrote

Cameron Boozer reacts to Eric Dibami's commitment announcement. (Image via Instagram @eric_dibami)

Ad

Eric Dibami is a 6-foot-10 forward who is of Cameroonian and Belgian nationality. He previously played for the Espoirs Boulogne-Levallois basketball team, which is part of the LNB Espoirs (U21) league in France. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Dibami was briefly a teammate of Boozer when he moved to the US from France in October. After his brief period at Columbus High School, he transitioned to ABF Academy in Hialeah, Florida, where he had a standout senior season. ABF Academy operates under the Miami Prep School system.

Ad

Although Eric's time with Boozer at Columbus High School was short-lived, he appears to have built a good relationship with the Boozers. In another post by Miami Dade Basketball announcing his commitment to FIU, Cameron's mom, CeCe Boozer, also reacted:

"So proud of you Eric!!" She wrote.

Cameron Boozer's mom CeCe Boozer reacts to Eric Dibami's commitment announcement. (Image via Instagram @miamidadebb)

Ad

Eric Dibami's final high school season with ABF concluded with him averaging 14.8 points per game in 17 games played, which helped the Cowboys to a 19-8 record. His performance attracted several interests from college programs such as Jacksonville State, Southern Mississippi and Georgia Southern. However, he chose to join the FIU Panthers.

In the same vein, Cameron Boozer is set to join the Duke Blue Devils, alongside his brother Cayden Boozer, next season.

Ad

"It's special to go through it with someone you're so close to," Cameron Boozer said on playing alongside his brother Cayden

Fraternal twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, spent their entire high school basketball career playing together on the same team and had a lot of success.

They won four state championship titles and three NIKE EYBL titles, among other titles and personal accolades. With the brothers signing with Duke, they are set to continue their partnership at the college level.

Ad

In an Interview with Hoopswire on May 7, Cameron was asked what it feels like playing alongside his brother Cayden:

"I mean, it's special to go through it with someone you're so close to," Cameron said. "It helps a little bit as well and I think it makes it more enjoyable at the same time."

Cameron also envisions an enjoyable and successful time at Duke with his brother Cayden by his side:

Ad

"It's amazing to go to college with someone I'm so close to," He said. "That's my brother. We lived together and everything, did everything together our whole life. So our goal is just to go there, to compete and win a national championship.".

The brothers are a quality addition to the Duke Blue Devils. They will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia, another Duke signee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More