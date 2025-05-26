Carlos Boozer shares 3-word message as sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer try their hand at golf days ahead of Duke career

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, had a stellar high school basketball career. They led the Columbus Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title in March. They will now join their father's alma mater next season.
The Duke Blue Devils signees were seen enjoying their time in the sun, along with Carlos Boozer and their elder brother, Carmani Boozer. The former Chicago Bulls legend posted a three-word motivational message as the kids set up their shots.
"Practice Makes Perfect," Carlos Boozer captioned his story with a golf flag emoji.
He also uploaded some more pictures on his IG story.
Cameron Boozer ranks in the second spot nationally and his brother, Cayden Boozer, is ranked No. 21, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The twin brothers received plenty of offers from top programs, including from the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida State Seminoles, among others.
However, they signed for Duke on Oct. 11. Their father, who won the 2001 NCAA Championship at Duke, talked about his sons' decision with ESPN.
"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Carlos Boozer said. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."
Cayden and Cameron Boozer's Duke gets two new additions from the Class of 2025
Duke and its coach Jon Scheyer rank second in On3's Industry Comparison Commits, below the Arizona Wildcats.
The Boozer twins became their first and second signings of the season. They also signed a four-star small forward from Harvard-Westlake, Nikolas Khamenia, on Oct. 22.
Furthermore, they also added two recruits in two days. A three-star Italian hooper, Dame Sarr from FC Barcelona, committed to Duke on Thursday and a four-star power forward from Brewster Academy, Sebastian Wilkins, committed the next day.